‘Extremely dangerous’ inmates escape from Grahamstown jail

Both suspects were serving sentences for rape, aggressive assault, kidnapping and stock theft. They escaped on Saturday afternoon.

Two inmates from the Grahamstown Correctional Centre in Makhanda, Eastern Cape have been considered “extremely dangerous” and are wanted by police. 

36-year-old Lonwabo Ngqokowana and 37-year-old Zuko Luzuko Lizo Makhanda Gxasheka Sabatha reportedly escaped on Saturday afternoon. 

They were both serving sentences for rape, aggressive assault, kidnapping and stock theft. 

It is not yet known how the duo escaped. 

Police cautioned members of the public should they come into contact with the suspects, and warned not to attmept to apprehend the escapees. 

