Four arrested for allegedly robbing Pretoria Uber driver

Four people are expected to appear in court for allegedly robbing an Uber driver of cash in Pretoria.

The suspects allegedly impersonated traffic officials and stopped a woman Uber driver on Friday, said the Gauteng Traffic Police.

“They demanded an amount of R1 500 from her. They were arrested at the corner Scheiding and Thabo Sehume streets on Friday.

“Gauteng Traffic Police would like to appeal to the members of various taxi associations to refrain from impersonating officers, stopping vehicles illegally and demanding money.

“Law enforcement authorities will continue to root out corrupt elements within the province, and those found impersonating officers will face the full might of law,” its spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said in a statement.

The four will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

News24 Wire

