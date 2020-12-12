Crime 12.12.2020 03:03 pm

Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting in KZN

Citizen reporter
Reaction Unit South Africa members outside a residence in Verulam, KZN, which was targeted in a suspected drive-by shooting. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown male sitting in the back seat of a white Isuzu double cab bakkie, who allegedly opened fire on the residence.

A man was fatally shot in an alleged drive-by shooting in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

The victim, believed to be in his twenties, was a private security officer employed by a homeowner in Westbrook Drive, Oaklands. 

Reaction Unit South Africa was dispatched to the property after receiving multiple calls from concerned residents who reported the shooting. 

The victim was found lying on the balcony of the property, with a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown male sitting in the back seat of a white Isuzu double cab bakkie, who allegedly opened fire on the residence. The bakkie sped off after the shooting. 

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

