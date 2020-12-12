Crime 12.12.2020 02:50 pm

Suspected farm attackers die after shootout, crash in allegedly stolen getaway car

Citizen reporter
The suspects’ car hit a tree after a shootout with neighbouring farmers. Three of the four suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died soon after in hospital. Image: Arrive Alive

Four men men have died and two others arrested after allegedly robbing a farm in Biesiesvlei, North West, on Friday afternoon.

Reports indicate six armed men entered the property in a white Toyota Raider minutes after the farm owner. 

The owner and his wife were allegedly threatened by the the men at gunpoint. They were them robbed of their possessions and firearms, as well as their vehicle. 

The victims promptly alerted neighbouring farmers, who cornered the Raider not far from the scene. The two men aged between 37 and 39 were arrested.

The remaining four men made off with the victims’ car, resulting in a car chase.

In Springbokpan village, a shootout between the suspects and neighbouring farmers ensued. The suspects’ car then hit a tree. Three of the four suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died soon after in Thusong hospital.

Itsoseng police found seven firearms, ammunition, cash, bank cards and cell phones at the scene. 

Police are investigating a case of possession of suspected stolen goods, legal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The two remaining suspects are expected to appear in court soon on a charge of house robbery while investigations continue.

Compiled by Nica Richards

