Eastern Cape police call on owner to claim missing 15 goats, two sheep

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has called on the owners of 15 goats and two sheep that were recovered from an abandoned house to claim them.

According to Colonel Sibongile Soci, a total of fifteen goats and two sheep were recovered on Wednesday at Mpehle locality in the Sulenkama policing area in a combined intelligence driven operation supported by members from Maluti Stock Theft Unit.

Information was followed up that led to a certain homestead where 15 goats and 2 sheep, suspected to have been stolen, were found abandoned inside an old hut.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for the recovery of the suspected stolen livestock.

“Stock theft remains a priority in the Province. Recovery of stock is always applauded as stock represents the livelihood of many citizens in our province,” she said.

Police call on livestock owners who have missing stock to contact Captain Mochoao attached to Maluti Stock Theft Unit on 072 580 2496 to assist in identifying the stock.

