7 arrested, R8m in items seized from illegal gold processers on West Rand

Seven people were arrested, and items valued at approximately R8 million were seized from an illegal gold processing refinery on the West Rand.

The arrests on Wednesday were as a result of investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team focusing on precious metal, and Sibanye Stillwater Protection Services who were surveying different premises in the area after the Environmental Local Municipality received tip-offs of illegal mining in the area three months ago.

The team raided premises in Westonaria and Kocksoord.

“Amongst other seized items from both premises in Westonaria and Kocksoord worth approximately R8 million, police confiscated about 300 tons of gold bearing material, seven man-made pendukas, ten bags of carbon and two water pumps, as well as electronic gadgets and documents for further investigation,” said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu on Friday.

The group appeared in the Westonaria and Randfontein Magistrates Courts respectively on Friday. They face charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals, illegal immigration, and polluting the area with cyanide under the Environmental Act.

