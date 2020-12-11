Mamabolo condemns Tshwane taxi rank shooting

Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has condemned Friday morning’s shooting at the Bosman Taxi Rank, in Tshwane, that left five people injured, one critically.

According to Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, gunshots were heard as early as 6.30am from the taxi rank.

Soon after the shooting, a man with multiple gunshot wounds walked into the fire station and was treated by paramedics inside the fire station. Two more people arrived at the fire station and were treated.

A fire truck was the dispatched to the taxi rank to investigate. Firefighters found three more injured people and used stretchers to bring them back to the fire station.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele, two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank on foot and fired shots indiscriminately.

Mamabolo has appealed to those with information to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in bringing those responsible to book.

“Violence has never resolved any conflict; it is an act of criminality. Innocent lives, especially those of passengers are placed at risk. I, therefore, call on those involved in this nefarious act to exercise restraint and engage each other in finding amicable solutions to their differences. Government has platforms readily available to assist in finding long-lasting solutions,” said Mamabolo.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

