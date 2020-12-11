Crime 11.12.2020 12:16 pm

Security officer shot, children abducted during house robbery in Raceview

katlego Ashley Tau
Fox Security at the scene on Winnipeg Street in Raceview, Alberton. Photo Supplied.

One Fox Security reaction officer is undergoing surgery after he was shot during an armed house robbery on Winnipeg Street in Raceview, Alberton on Thursday night, December 10.

Elowayne Gouws, Fox Security operational manager said: “three suspects armed with 9mm pistols entered the house and held the family hostage.”

“Our Fox Reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival, the suspects opened fire on the officers.”

“The suspects took two children with them in the vehicle and fled the scene. Both children were found safe and sound.”

Gouws advised that residents should be on the lookout for a grey Audi A4 and alert authorities should they see the vehicle.

This article was republished from Alberton Record with permission

