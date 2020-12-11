Suspects due in court for running illegal refinery

Seven suspects are set to appear in court on Friday after being arrested by the Hawks in the West Rand for running an illegal gold processing refinery.

The seven suspects – aged between 18 and 63 – were arrested on Wednesday, according to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“A multi-disciplinary approach driven investigation consisting of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team focusing on precious metal investigation, Sibanye Stillwater Protection Services, and the Environmental Local Municipality received intelligence about illegal mining activities three months ago.

“The investigation team kept surveillance at different premises in the West Rand area that resulted in a search warrants being issued.

“During the simultaneous disruptive operation at both premises, the investigation team pounced on the suspects allegedly operating an illicit gold refinery and apprehended them,” Mulamu said in a statement.

Mulamu said the suspects would appear at the Westonaria and Randfontein Magistrates Courts on charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals, illegal immigration, and polluting with cyanide under the National Environmental Management Act .

She further said police confiscated about 300 tons of gold-bearing material, seven man-made pendukas, 10 bags of carbon and two water pumps from both premises in Westonaria and Kocksoord, worth approximately R8 million, “as well as electronic gadgets and documents”.

“The investigation continues and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” she added.

