Commuters caught in Bosman taxi rank shooting

Commuters were left stranded at the Bosman taxi rank in Tshwane following a shooting on Friday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, has confirmed the incident.

According to Mabaso, gunshots were heard as early as 6.30am.

Soon after the shooting, a man with multiple gunshot wounds walked into the fire station and was treated by paramedics inside the fire station. Two more people arrived at the fire station and were treated.

A fire truck was the dispatched to the taxi rank to investigate. Firefighters found three more injured people and used stretchers to bring them back to the fire station.

ALSO READ: 2 dead, 1 injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Johannesburg

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele confirmed that two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank, on foot and fired shots indiscriminately.

No fatalities have been reported at this stage.

1/3 Picture: Supplied 2/3 Picture: Supplied 3/3 Picture: Supplied

Police have launched a search for the suspects, appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Suspected gangster arrested after one man killed and two injured in PE taxi shooting

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.