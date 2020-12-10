Crime 10.12.2020 10:40 pm

Hawks arrest illegal immigrants in Witbank brothel raids

Citizen reporter
Hawks arrest illegal immigrants in Witbank brothel raids

Some of the illegal immigrants arrested by the Hawks during a series of raids on Witbank brothels, 10 December 2020. Picture: Supplied

Sex workers were interviewed and  they confirmed that they originate from Zimbabwe and Lesotho as well as all other provinces.   

In response to the nationwide call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fight the scourge of gender-based violence including trafficking in persons, a crisis that is tearing our society apart, the Hawks together with the other stakeholders identified houses used as brothels in Witbank, the Hawks said in a statement.

A disruptive operation was conducted by members of the Hawks Mpumalanga, Local Criminal Record Centre, When Duty Call Head Office, Corporate Communication, Tactical Response  Team, Family Child Protection Unit Witbank, SAPS Witbank and Department of Home Affairs in Witbank on the early hours of Thursday, the statement said.

During the search at the identified premises, sex workers were interviewed and  they confirmed that they originate from Zimbabwe and Lesotho as well as all other provinces.

“More than ten suspects were arrested and taken to the police station where they were charged for contravening the immigration Act and dealing in drugs. The suspects between the ages of 29 and 49 will appear before the Witbank Magistrate court on Friday.

“During the campaign, more information was shared by the community about gender based violence and trafficking in persons,” the Hawks said.

“The MMC of Emalahleni Municipality and the Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the work done by the teams in organising and executing the program successfully. They made a call for unity in fighting against crime.

“They concluded by encouraging all victims to report their complaints to the police and undertook to continue with this type of campaigns to create awareness to our communities.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition