Suspect nabbed over multiple cash-in-transit robberies

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Hartswater near Kuruman and Pampierstad in the Northern Cape for cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery related cases and is expected to appear on Thursday at the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a joint operation by the Hawks and police.

The suspect was being sought by the police for his alleged involvement in a series of CIT robberies that took place in 2018 around Kuruman and Pampierstad.

“Currently he has been positively identified for his involvement in the Kuruman case of a cash-in-transit robbery wherein two security officers are said to have been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by six armed suspects,” Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the suspect was alleged to have also been involved in another CIT robbery in Kuruman where three security officers were allegedly robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by six armed suspects and one of the officers was disarmed during the robbery.

The suspect was allegedly involved in another CIT robbery in Pampierstad where security personnel were reported to have been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by six suspects, Mnisi said.

“One security guard was shot in the leg at the shopping complex in Pampierstad.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

