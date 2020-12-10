Hawks raid Buffalo City offices over Covid-19 food vouchers graft

The Hawks raided the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality offices in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning, amid allegations of corruption regarding R30 million meant for Covid-19 food vouchers.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed that the investigating unit had raided the offices in an effort to retrieve documents relating to the matter.

“This morning the serious corruption investigation in the Buffalo City Municipality conducted a search and seizure operation at the municipal offices where there are allegations of corruption in of an estimated R30 million earmarked for Covid-19 food vouchers.”

Mogale said officers confiscated documents and electronic equipment which contained information to further the investigation.

“The allegations are that supply chain processes were flouted by the supply chain manager with 18 service providers in the procurement of food vouchers for Covid 19. The investigation continues.”

The raid comes in light of the passing of deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana, who died on Wednesday morning from Covid-19 complications after she was admitted to hospital.

Earlier this year, the Hawks arrested two suspects accused of executing fraudulent payments at the municipality.

