Domestic worker arrested following robbery at employer’s house

A 37-year-old domestic worker was arrested on Tuesday by Brakpan police for her alleged involvement in a house robbery at her employer’s home.

The robbery took place around noon on Monday.

According to information received from local police, a 20-year-old woman was at home with the domestic worker when three men wearing masks entered the house.

The victim was watching TV in the sitting room and the domestic worker was in the main bedroom.

Upon entering the sitting room, one of the men grabbed the woman and covered her mouth with his hand while the other two assaulted her.

One of the men was carrying a rope.

The woman screamed and the domestic worker ran into the sitting room, where she was taken hold of by one of the men.

The robbers tied up the woman and continued to assault her, demanding she tells them the code for the safe in the house.

Once they had the safe opened, the men emptied its contents, which included jewellery and cash, into a bag.

The robbers bound the women together, took their cellphones and then fled the house.

Once they had left, the domestic worker freed herself and then untied the woman.

The woman pushed the panic button alerting the family’s security provider, and her brother arrived at the house shortly afterwards.

Capt Pearl van Staad, spokesperson for the Brakpan SAPS, said the domestic worker, who is a foreign national, was arrested in Wattville, Benoni, and most of the stolen goods were recovered.

“She was found in possession of jewellery and cash,” she said.

Initially arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime, van Staad confirmed the woman will now be charged with house robbery.

She added that the search for the three perpetrators continues.

This article was republished from Brakpan Herald with permission

