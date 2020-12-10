Woman who broke leg ‘while walking’ faces R1.7m fraud charge

An Eastern Cape woman who allegedly fell and broke her leg was paid R1.7 million by the Road Accident Fund after allegedly fooling the entity into believing that she sustained the injury during a car accident.

Asanda Nomnikelo Pinapi, 35, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing fraud and corruption charges.

She was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit at her home in East London on Tuesday night, said Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

Bail

Pinapi was released on R3 000 bail and the case was postponed to 25 January 2021.

Zenzile said Pinapi allegedly submitted false fraudulent claims at the RAF with help from a local attorney.

Zenzile added that Pinapi reported the alleged accident at Chalumna police station on 13 March 2015. In her statement to the police, she reported that the accident happened on 4 July 2012.

“The Hawks’ preliminary investigation revealed that Pinapi allegedly sustained her injuries while she was walking with her boyfriend. Pinapi is said to have fallen and broke her leg, then was taken to hospital for medical attention later,” Zenzile said.

A sum of R 1 707 403.50, was paid into Pinapi’s attorney’s bank account after they allegedly lodged a fraudulent personal injury claim.

