SAPS not equipped to deal with new Cybercrimes Bill

Crime 1 hour ago

The new Cybercrimes Bill criminalises a range of activities, such as the spreading of revenge porn, but an expert is worried that the country’s police services don’t have the resources or skills to enforce it.

Rorisang Kgosana
09 Dec 2020
07:48:00 PM
Picture: iStock

While the new Cybercrimes Bill makes strict provisions to curb crimes such as incitement to violence and revenge porn, and prosecute the spreading of harmful messages on the internet, the big challenge is for police to be adequately equipped to tackle them, say experts. The Bill, passed by parliament last week, has yet to be signed into law by the president. The law will criminalise cyber attacks and other such crimes, as well as the spread of harmful messages on social media. This means those who spread revenge porn or distribute harmful messages which incite violence through social media, the...

