Hawks arrest more suspects in Durban Solid Waste tender saga

Two eThekwini municipality officials were among four people arrested in connection with a case involving a R3.2 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

A director of an events company – Nhlanzi Catering and Events Pty (Ltd) – a municipal official, as well as the municipality’s deputy head of supply chain management and his wife are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they were arrested on Wednesday on fraud and corruption charges.

According to the Hawks, the four were arrested following an investigation by the National Clean Audit Task Team into fraud and corruption involving the municipality’s DSW tender.

“It was revealed, through forensic accounting, that there was a transaction into Kloppers Attorneys’ trust account from Nhlanzi’s account for the amount of R100 000.00. Further investigation revealed that the entity, Nhlanzi Catering and Events Pty (Ltd) was awarded fraudulent tenders from the mayoral parlour and that the Deputy Head: Supply Chain Management (SCM) approved the said awards,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale added that it was reported that the deputy head of supply chain management received a kickback of R100 000.

Meanwhile, a DSW case involving former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, and 17 others is expected to be back in court on Thursday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.