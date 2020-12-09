Police arrest man who allegedly killed girlfriend and raped her daughter

A 27-year-old man appeared in the White River Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being sought by police for more than a year in connection with the murder of his 28-year-old girlfriend and the rape of her daughter.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the man was arrested in White River on Sunday.

“The suspect allegedly killed his girlfriend, raped her daughter and burnt the house where his girlfriend was staying with her daughter,” Mdhluli said.

The incident occurred at Msholozi near White River.

“Reports indicate that the neighbours were awakened by the hysterical girl, who could barely walk, who alleged that she was raped by her mom’s boyfriend. The neighbours also noticed that the house where the girl was residing with her mom was on fire. The severely burnt body of the girl’s mother was later discovered in the burnt house,” Mdhluli said.

On Sunday, police received information that the man had been seen at a tavern.

Police then arrested him and charged him with murder and rape. It was found that the man was in the country illegally and an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act was added.

