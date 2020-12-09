Eight years in jail for man who killed Cape Town cop

A man who shot and killed an off-duty police officer in Cape Town in 2013 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Nkosinathi Mjodo, 25, was found guilty by the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court of murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday for the murder of Sergeant Donald Monjwa, 35, on 24 June 2013.

Monjwa was stationed at the Crime Intelligence Gathering Unit in Cape Town.

According to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, Monjwa went to a shop to buy airtime, leaving his partner in the vehicle. When he exited the shop, he saw four unknown men talking to his partner. He wanted to know what the problem was and slapped one of them in the face.

“A second man tried to intervene and then a third suspect shot [Monjwa] behind his right ear before all of them fled the scene,” Hani said.

Monjwa was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

