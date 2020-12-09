Crime 9.12.2020 11:58 am

Five in court for allegedly killing theft suspect on North West farm

News24 Wire
Thamaga was allegedly assaulted after being accused of being on the farm to steal.

Five men appeared in the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the death of a “robber” they allegedly assaulted on a farm in North West on Saturday.

Phillip le Roux, 33, Mike Bass, 41, Samuel Modukanele, 53, Martin le Roux, 60, and Paul Michau, 70, were arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of 42-year-old Petrus Thamaga and were released on bail of R5 000 each.

They will appear in court again on 26 February.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, farmworkers called a relative of the victim and informed him of the incident.

The relative then drove to the farm to fetch Thamaga, who later collapsed and died in the street. The incident was reported to the police and the five men were arrested.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident.

