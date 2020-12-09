Crime 9.12.2020 09:54 am

Manhunt launched after two inmates escape from Kgosi Mampuru prison

Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with them.

The Department of Correctional Services has launched a manhunt following the escape of two sentenced inmates from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, Thabo Zacharia Muyambo from Mozambique was serving a life sentence for 21 counts of various crimes including rape, robbery and kidnapping, while Johannes Chauke from Zimbabwe was serving 20 years for housebreaking offences.

“The two are still at large and members of the emergency support team from Correctional Services, working closely with the South African Police Service, are hot on their heels and these escapees shall be brought back behind bars.”

He said the department had also initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

“Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with them.”

 

In May this year, police launched a manhunt following the escape of four prisoners, also from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, who were awaiting trial.

Zimbabwean nationals Morris Tyavana, Medicine Girenzi and Amos Chikwange, and Sam Hlungwane were waiting for trial on charges including theft, armed robbery and housebreaking.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


