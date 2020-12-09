WATCH: Suspects killed in shootout with police in Kempton Park

Five suspects have been shot dead following a high-speed chase and shootout between the Benoni Flying Squad, Kempton SAPS, the EMPD and the suspects in a black Polo on Tuesday.

The suspects launched an attack on VIP Protection vehicle which was transporting money in Kempton Park.

Benoni Flying Squad (BFS) spokesperson WO Grant Giblin told Kempton Express that another suspect was transported to hospital.



Giblin said the occupants of a black VW Polo fired shots at a protection service vehicle on Dann and Great North roads and the BFS officers gave chase from Monument Road.

“A shootout took place down Great North Road between the BFS, Kempton SAPS, the EMPD and the suspects in the Polo until the vehicle came to a standstill at the corner of Beech and Kanna streets in Benoni.”

Watch the video of the shootout below:

DANN RD ARMED ROBBERS END CHASE. WHEN CRIMINALS NEAR THEIR END AND KNOW IT IS OVER. GREAT WORK DONE BY SAPS & EMPD???????? @SAPoliceService @TrafficRTMC @GTP_Traffstats @JoburgMPD @TMPDSafety pic.twitter.com/xIq4XyEJ9q — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 8, 2020

In another incident in Gauteng, a suspect was killed in a shootout with police on the Ben Schoeman Freeway in Lynnwood Glen Pretoria on Monday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male alleged to be involved in the robbery was shot in a struggle with law enforcement. The male patient was assessed on the scene however showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Arrive Alive.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are being investigated.

