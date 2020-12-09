 
 
DNA test backlog chaos denies justice, causes distress

With GBV described as SA’s second pandemic, the backlog in testing of more than 100 000 DNA samples at government laboratories is leaving survivors, especially those of rape, with little hope perpetrators will face the law.

DNA test sample. Picture: YouTube

The snarl-up in the processing of DNA evidence in state laboratories has not only distressed victims of violent crime, including rape, activists say it also flies in the face of efforts to curb gender-based violence. There is mounting support for the Democratic Alliance’s call to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to urgently consider partnerships with private laboratories to tackle the backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories, which the party said stands at 117 736. As the country winds down the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, Tears Foundation said hundreds of sexual...

