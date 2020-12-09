DNA test backlog chaos denies justice, causes distress

The snarl-up in the processing of DNA evidence in state laboratories has not only distressed victims of violent crime, including rape, activists say it also flies in the face of efforts to curb gender-based violence. There is mounting support for the Democratic Alliance’s call to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to urgently consider partnerships with private laboratories to tackle the backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories, which the party said stands at 117 736. As the country winds down the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, Tears Foundation said hundreds of sexual...

There is mounting support for the Democratic Alliance’s call to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to urgently consider partnerships with private laboratories to tackle the backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories, which the party said stands at 117 736.

As the country winds down the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, Tears Foundation said hundreds of sexual assault kits have not been processed and rapists are left to roam free.

According to the nonprofit organisation specialising in the assistance and support network for survivors of rape and sexual abuse, the violation of women and children remains largely unreported despite South Africa having some of the best laws on violence against women in the world.

“DNA testing is the easiest way to identify rapists and violent criminals. It is unacceptable that there is a backlog of this nature. We urge the SA Police Service to urgently explore partnerships with well-equipped private laboratories to assist, where possible, in dealing with the backlog in DNA testing,” said Mara Glennie, the foundation’s founder.

She said it was time for government to empower civil society organisations to assist in addressing the inefficiencies in the DNA testing and investigation processes to accelerate the prosecution of sexual offenders.

“We need to have the confidence of the DNA evidence to prosecute sexual offenders. The offenders need to be removed from our communities before they can destroy another life.

“Due to lack of faith in the police and judicial system, victims hesitate to report a crime. The government is failing the women and children of South Africa,” said Glennie, herself a survivor of a violent attack.

The backlog in the processing of DNA has been a recurring problem since 2003, said gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten.

She said it was unclear what the cause of the bottleneck was but said she suspected it was administrative.

“It is a recurring problem and we need an answer. It could be because of budget cuts and posts not filled. Before we ask whether we need private laboratories, we need to first ask why,” Vetten said.

She said the problem was not only in relation to sexual offence evidence kits. Murders remained unsolved as general forensic analysis for prosecution got delayed.

Vetten said the other problem was that police had difficulties in investigating and arresting rapists to match with DNA samples.

“You have DNA samples but no suspects. I was involved in a case in the high court where a boyfriend severely beat his girlfriend.

“The case went nowhere although she gave the address of the boyfriend. The investigating officer said ‘I am going to Cape Town for two weeks. Here’s my phone number. Call me when you see him’. Now, rape victims have to find their attackers,” she added.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, referred questions to Colonel Athlenda Mathe, who had yet to respond at the time of going to press.

