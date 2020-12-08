Ekurhuleni metro cop ‘abducted, threatened to kill’ his girlfriend

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 27-year-old Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer who was on the run after he allegedly abducted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

It’s alleged that the officer and his 24-year-old girlfriend had an argument at around 16.50pm on Sunday before he assaulted and abducted her.

“During the process, it’s alleged that some family members tried to intervene, but failed,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

He said that the man went to his house to fetch his service pistol, which was when family members tried to stop him.

“In addition to his service pistol, the officer also armed himself with three knives,” said Seisa.

He allegedly drove his girlfriend towards an open area near a gravesite and told her that he would kill her.

Seisa said that the girlfriend spotted a marked police van and raised the alarm. The EMPD officer was arrested.

Police recovered the firearm and the three knives from the officer’s car.

According to Ipid, the woman was seriously injured and needed medical attention.

“This morning our investigators went to fetch a case docket and unfortunately, the docket was already referred to court by the local police officer in Eden Park,” said Seisa on Tuesday.

When they followed up, they found that the case was not enrolled and that the man had been released.

Ipid took over the matter and managed to communicate with the senior public prosecutor, who issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

“The [man] is stationed in Katlehong EMPD offices,” added Seisa.

He is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the state intends to oppose his application for bail.

