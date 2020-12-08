KZN pensioner accused of hacking woman and three kids to death

A 46-year-old woman and her two grandchildren have allegedly been hacked to death by her 73-year-old partner in the Hopewell area near Thornville in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The children were 5 and 8 years old.

According to police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that the woman had an argument with her partner, who retaliated by hacking the three to death with a bush knife.

Gwala said the man was arrested immediately after the incident and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Monday, at 02:00, [the] woman and her two grandchildren were hacked to death with a bush knife by a known suspect during a domestic dispute.

“A 73-year-old man was placed under arrest for murder. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and faces charges of murder,” Gwala said.

