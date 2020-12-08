Crime 8.12.2020 11:16 am

KZN pensioner accused of hacking woman and three kids to death

News24 Wire
KZN pensioner accused of hacking woman and three kids to death

Picture: iStock

Gwala said the man was arrested immediately after the incident and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old woman and her two grandchildren have allegedly been hacked to death by her 73-year-old partner in the Hopewell area near Thornville in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The children were 5 and 8 years old.

According to police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that the woman had an argument with her partner, who retaliated by hacking the three to death with a bush knife.

Gwala said the man was arrested immediately after the incident and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Monday, at 02:00, [the] woman and her two grandchildren were hacked to death with a bush knife by a known suspect during a domestic dispute.

“A 73-year-old man was placed under arrest for murder. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and faces charges of murder,” Gwala said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition