Two men arrested for possession of 21 crocodile eggs and skins in Limpopo

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba has hailed the recent successful joint operations conducted across the Province and encouraged the police to continue to stamp their authority in all the crime infested areas throughout the festive season.

This after a total of 1,831 suspects were arrested for crimes including burglaries, assault, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Contravention of National Road Traffic Act, rape, murder, business robbery, common robbery, sexual offenses, stock theft, fraud, possession and dealing in drugs.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe pointed out that the operations were up and running in all clusters from Monday, 30 November until the early hours of this morning and resulted in 17,253 vehicles being stopped and searched during 280 road blocks.

A total of 1,550 road traffic summons were issued and 37,308 persons were searched. During the operations 73 firearms, 11 suspected stolen motor vehicles, 25,3811 cartons of illicit cigarettes, 32 dangerous weapons, various drugs and liquor were confiscated.

Some of the most recent successes included the arrest of two men for possession of suspected stolen property, Contravention of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and Illegal Immigration Act. The duo were found in possession of three crocodile skins and 21 crocodile eggs and were arrested by the Limpopo Highway Patrol Team (LHP) along the N11 road between Mokopane and Roedtan.

In Lebowakgomo, a 29-year-old man was caught with 20 cartons of illicit cigarettes and arrested for possession and dealing in illicit cigarettes and a 31-year-woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer. The woman faces charges of assault towards police, crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice.

Meanwhile in the Mopani district, the Anti-Poaching Unit intercepted and arrested members of an illegal hunting syndicate at a private game farm under the Gravelotte Policing area outside Phalaborwa. Two rifles, 25 rounds of ammunition and various hunting accessories were also confiscated.

In the Vhembe District, the police arrested two suspects, aged 30 and 40, for murder and business robberies.

“Their arrest comes after the police received a tip-off from members of the community regarding a planned business robbery at Lwamondo Mathule post office.

They swiftly reacted to the leads and arrested two suspects.”

Following the intensive investigations, one of these suspects were positively linked to other cases of business robberies and murder in and around the area. Ngoepe added that the duo might be linked to more cases as investigations continue.

In the Waterberg District, the police in Northam received information about the suspects who were in possession of suspected stolen livestock. The information was followed and one suspect, aged 36, was arrested for possession of stolen live stock and two cows were recovered.

The arrested suspects are expected to make their first court appearances in the various magistrates courts soon.

Ledwaba further thanked the various communities for providing positive and reliable information to the police leading to these milestone achievement.

“Anyone who witnesses a criminal act or has information about a wanted suspect or the existence of illegal firearms or stolen items is urged to contact their nearest police station, the 10111 number or the crime stop number at 0860010111. They can also contact the police via the MySAPSApp.”

This article was republished from Review Online with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.