Crime 7.12.2020 12:43 pm

Two cops seriously injured in cash-in-transit heist

Keitumetse Maako and Lunga Mzangwe
Picture: iStock

Two police officers were shot and injured during an early morning cash-in-transit heist in Rooiwal, near Hammanskraal on Monday.

“Two members of the Hammanskraal detectives were on their way to work when they came across the scene and were shot at by the suspects,” police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

The attack, which reportedly happened at Petroport, occurred before 07:00.

“The officers were taken to Jubilee Hospital with serious injuries,” Muridili said.

Wayne Alberts, a local resident, said two vehicles – a black Mercedes Benz and a BMW – forced the cash-in-transit vehicle off the road and a firefight ensued.

“They blew up the vehicle with explosives, took the money and ran,” he said.

Alberts said the two vehicles were later spotted shortly after 07:00 travelling at a high speed along Hebron Road in Soshanguve.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

