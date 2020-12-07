Crime 7.12.2020 12:15 pm

44 Merino sheep stolen from Vrede farm

Pierce van Heerden
44 Merino sheep stolen from Vrede farm

Picture: Bloemfontein Courant

It is not yet known how the suspects transported the loot.

44 Merino sheep, estimated to be worth R77,900, have been stolen from Andeling farm at Vrede between 2 and 3 December 2020. It is believed that the crime took place during midnight hours. A case of stock theft has since been opened at the Vrede Police Station.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said that suspects slaughtered the sheep at the farm, left the the skins next to the gate and disappeared. According to him, it is not yet known how the suspects transported the loot.

Anyone with information about the suspects should please contact Warrant-Officer Mbongo of Vrede Stock Theft at 082 3019 664.

This article was republished from Bloemfontein Courant with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition