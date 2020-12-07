44 Merino sheep stolen from Vrede farm

44 Merino sheep, estimated to be worth R77,900, have been stolen from Andeling farm at Vrede between 2 and 3 December 2020. It is believed that the crime took place during midnight hours. A case of stock theft has since been opened at the Vrede Police Station.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said that suspects slaughtered the sheep at the farm, left the the skins next to the gate and disappeared. According to him, it is not yet known how the suspects transported the loot.

Anyone with information about the suspects should please contact Warrant-Officer Mbongo of Vrede Stock Theft at 082 3019 664.

This article was republished from Bloemfontein Courant with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.