Man allegedly stabs woman in the neck at North West tavern

A 23-year-old man who is under police guard in hospital is expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

On Friday, he allegedly stabbed and killed a 30-year-old woman at a tavern in Lokaleng village, Taung, in North West. According to reports, the man stabbed the woman in the neck with a knife, said police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani.

The woman died while in transit to hospital. The man was also taken to hospital after being assaulted by two men who saw him stabbing her.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage and the investigation into the matter continues, Funani said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident.

At the same time, Kwena lauded the police for their quick response, which resulted in the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

He also urged members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

