Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie

Police have launched a manhunt for a truck driver after he gave them the slip at the Lebombo Border Post yesterday.

This after they found that his cargo of traditional brooms had a bit more broom-broom than met the eye.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows SA Police Service (Saps) officials uncovering a stolen Ford Wildtrak Ranger.

According to Saps, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, 5 December 2020 and they believe the truck driver was taking his loot across the border into Mozambique.

Apparently this Ford Ranger was on its way to Mozambique through Lebombo border gate in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/IxbVLAVNJA — APS (@ArezwothePS) December 5, 2020

The bakkie, with false number plates, was reported stolen from a garage in Sandton at the end of November this year.

“According to reports, the police at the border were busy with their duties when they noticed a suspicious white One Turner Truck with Mozambican registration number plate fully loaded with traditional brooms,” Saps said in a statement.

“The members became concerned and were convinced that there might be something sinister about the truck. The driver was not available and members got information that he had gone to SARS offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods.”

By that the time however, the truck driver was nowhere to be found and police started searching the truck and cargo, revealing the bakkie.

Saps has called on member of the public with more information to contact them on 013 793 7382 / 013 793 7321 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

