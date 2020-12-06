Crime 6.12.2020 11:00 am

Police foil robbery at diamond business in Sandton

Citizen reporter
Police foil robbery at diamond business in Sandton

Photo: Stock image

According to reports, police received intel on a planned robbery at a diamond business and put a sting operation in place.

Three vehicles, a cellphone jammer and an undisclosed amount of firearms were seized and 11 suspects arrested last night in Bryanston following a robbery and a shootout.

According to reports, police received intel on a planned robbery at a diamond business and put a sting operation in place.

The heavily armed robbers are said to have barricaded themselves in a business park on Culross Road after being cornered by police and security.

When contacted for comment, Gauteng Saps’ Captain Mavela Masondo said the police would be issuing an official statement on Sunday.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep

Education Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 4 932 new cases for SA as WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’

General Daily news update: Your December holiday and the coronavirus


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition