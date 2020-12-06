Police foil robbery at diamond business in Sandton

Three vehicles, a cellphone jammer and an undisclosed amount of firearms were seized and 11 suspects arrested last night in Bryanston following a robbery and a shootout.

According to reports, police received intel on a planned robbery at a diamond business and put a sting operation in place.

The heavily armed robbers are said to have barricaded themselves in a business park on Culross Road after being cornered by police and security.

HEAVILY ARMED ROBBERS HAVE BARRICADED THEMSELVES IN AT A BUSINESS PARK ON CULROS IN BRYANSTON AFTER BEING CORNERED BY POLICE & SECURITY: COJ. GP. MANY SHOTS WERE FIRED. SAPS ELITE SPECIAL TASK FORCE NOW ON SCENE. COMPLETELY AVOID MAIN RD BETWEEN WILLIAM NICOL & WITKOPPEN. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 5, 2020

All the drama in Bryanston lastnight! ???? — Candice Blanche (@blanched_candy) December 6, 2020

Shootout last night and now there’s no electricity in Bryanston. Ke mo lekeisheneng mo. — Masego (@Masego) December 6, 2020

When contacted for comment, Gauteng Saps’ Captain Mavela Masondo said the police would be issuing an official statement on Sunday.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

