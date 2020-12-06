Crime 6.12.2020 11:00 am

High drama as diamond robbery in Sandton results in shootout with police

Citizen reporter
The scene in Bryanston where an apparent robbery at a diamond trading business was foiled by police. Picture: @Bluehawktactic1/Twitter

Police received intelligence on a planned robbery at an apparent diamond trading business and put a sting operation in place.

Three vehicles, a cellphone jammer and firearms, including a rifle and two pistols, were seized and 11 suspects arrested last night in Bryanston following a robbery and a shootout.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed in a statement that two Saps members were among those arrested.

The heavily armed robbers were initially said to have barricaded themselves in a business park on Culross Road after being cornered by police and security.

“A multi-disciplinary team in Gauteng province comprising of members from the National Crime Intelligence, Provincial Specific Crime, Fidelity Specific Services, CAP Security Services, Johannesburg Flying Squad, K9 Unit, Johannesburg Metro Police, Tactical Response Team and Special Task Force operationalised information regarding a planned business robbery at a Bryanston diamond outlet by holding an observation for far from the targeted place from midday,” explained Saps in a statement.

The police added that at about 8.30PM the team identified three vehicles driving towards the targeted business, one of them a marked police bakkie.

The suspects got out of the vehicles and the police approached them, with the suspects engaging in a shootout with the police.

The Saps members returned fire and subsequently arrested the suspects, two of them with gunshot wounds to their legs.

None of the Saps team members were injured and three of the police’s vehicles were left riddled with bullet holes.

The suspects will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, facing following charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Additionally, the arrested police members, a detective sergeant stationed in Kempton Park and an administration clerk from Springs FCS will also be subjected to a departmental disciplinary investigation.

All the unlicensed firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to determine whether they were used to commit other crimes.

This article has been updated to reflect official information from the South African Police Service.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

