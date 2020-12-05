Serial rapist and burglar gets over a 100 years behind bars

A man who terrorised communities in the Free State for 10 years, has been put behind bars for over a century by the High Court sitting in Harrismith.

Thabang Clement Ntsau (40), terrorised the communities of Nemahadi, Tseki, Makwane and Phuthaditjhaba areas between the period of 2007 and 2017, the Hawks’ Col Katlego Mogale said in a statement.

“He would break into the victims houses, steal valuables before raping the helpless victims.”

He was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation on 16 October 2019 and charged on eleven counts of burglary, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The High Court has sentenced Ntsau to a combined 120-years imprisonment which has been ordered to run concurrently. The convicted rapist and robber is to serve a total of 75 years direct imprisonment,” Mogale said.

