Correctional services official arrested for allegedly shooting colleague at work

Reitumetse Mahope
Correctional services official arrested for allegedly shooting colleague at work

A Department of Correctional Services official was reportedly shot and wounded by a colleague. Photo: Reitumetse Mahope

A Department of Correctional Services official was hospitalised after the official was shot and wounded, allegedly by a colleague at the department’s head office in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

A suspect was arrested for attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 10:30 at the department’s offices at the corner of WF Nkomo and Bosman streets, according to departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The injured official is stable and receiving medical attention.”

He said the department was trying to restore normalcy in the building and provide trauma treatment to other officials who suffered during the ordeal.

“The firearm used has been confiscated and the police have taken over the crime scene.”

Nxumalo said an internal investigation into the incident would be launched by the department.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage.

