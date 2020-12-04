Eastern Cape man gets 26 years in jail for setting house on fire with wife and kids inside

An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for attempting to murder his wife and children by setting their house on fire.

The Aliwal North Regional Court imposed the sentence on 43-year-old Enrico Jacobs on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Jacobs’ wife had a protection order against him following incidents of domestic violence.

On 22 December 2018, while his wife and children were inside their home, Jacobs poured petrol and set the house alight. The family managed to survive by kicking a door open.

After reporting the matter to the police, investigations started and Jacobs was arrested, charged and detained.

The court found him guilty of attempted murder and arson. In total, Jacobs was sentenced to 26 years’ imprisonment.

The police management has welcomed the sentence.

Life in jail for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death on bus

A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life behind bars for brutally killing his former girlfriend on a bus in front of horrified passengers on 6 January.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, 28-year-old Titus Timtos Thabo was sentenced by the Mpumalanga division of the High Court sitting at Middelburg on Wednesday.

Thabo took a bus from Pretoria to KwaMhlanga and sat on a seat away from his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend Phindile Portia Mahlangu.

According to evidence presented to the court, Thabo could not accept that Mahlangu had ended their relationship.

“The bus reached Allemansdrift C near Vaalbank, where most commuters alighted, but Mahlangu and Thabo remained with [a] few commuters, as well as the bus driver,” Mdhluli said.

“Thabo then suddenly stood up and walked towards Mahlangu, where an argument ensued about the decision she took regarding their relationship. Thabo then slapped her before stabbing her with a knife several times.

Screamed for help

“Terrified commuters screamed in fear for help [and] the bus driver attempted to stop the bus so that he could intervene. However, Thabo instructed him to continue driving while he went on stabbing Mahlangu, in spite of her pleading for her life.

“He then told the driver to stop and he got off the bus and went home. Mahlangu, who was bleeding profusely, was assisted to a nearby house [from] where she was then taken to the nearest clinic. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries.”

Police were notified about the incident and a case of murder was opened. Thabo’s brother convinced him to hand himself over to the Vaalbank police.

Police management in Mpumalanga has welcomed the sentence.

