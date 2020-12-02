2 dead, 1 injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Johannesburg

Two people were killed and another was left critically injured after the car they were travelling in was sprayed with bullets in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

ER24 paramedics were called out to the scene on Xavier Road, near the M1 highway.

“On closer inspection, medics found two men in the front of the vehicle, while a third man was found seated in the rear of the vehicle. Medics assessed the men and found that the two in front had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life, while the man in the rear was in a critical condition,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The two men were declared dead on scene.

“The third man was carefully extricated from the vehicle, treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police were investigating the circumstances.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that three people were driving in a silver Toyota Corolla on Xavier Road, near the M1 on-ramp when they were shot at. The driver and one passenger were certified dead on the scene, while the second passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds,” said Masondo.

