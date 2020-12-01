SA Post Office warns against ‘parcel’ scam

The SA Post Office has warned South Africans about an email stating that a package could not be delivered to them because of outstanding customs duties.

According to spokesperson Johan Kruger, the email address of the sender has been altered to appear as if it was legitimately sent by the Post Office.

“The mail contains a link that leads them to a payment page not operated by the SA Post Office, and refers to a fraudulent tracking number not issued by the Post Office.

“The Post Office never charges customs fees or import duties before delivering a parcel. If there are fees payable, this is done at the time when the item is actually handed over to the customer.

“Anyone who receives an email of this nature should delete it immediately and must not respond,” said Kruger.

This is what the email looks like:

