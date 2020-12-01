Pretoria West a ‘haven for hijackers’ – police

Pretoria West is one of the top 30 hijacking high-risk areas around the country, according to the latest crime statistics.

The second quarter crime statistics for 2020/2021 revealed that hijackings increased by 82.6% in Pretoria West between July and September this year, compared to the same period last year.

The area ranked 17th nationally.

“Motorists must be extra careful when driving around the area,” said police spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma.

“While some hijackings are unforeseeable, the prevalence of negligence, buying sex workers’ services and alcohol abuse were some worrying factors leading to the crime.”

Regarding negligence, Vuma said several cars were stolen from informal motor mechanic businesses operating along Rebecca Street.

“This often occurred when mechanics leave the vehicles on the street with keys in the ignition or leave the cars idling after test driving.”

“Easy access to car keys makes criminals steal cars effortlessly,” she said.

Vuma urged motorists to prevent such theft and to be extra careful and keep car keys at a safe place at all times.

Police said alcohol abuse was also one of the major contributors to hijackings.

The victims were often those visiting the local liquor outlets and braai areas, Vuma said.

“Criminals follow motorists who are under the influence from places of entertainment until they hijack them.”

While the entire Pretoria West was a hijacking hotspot, police urged motorists to be extra careful when driving along Rebecca and Vom Hagen streets, visiting Kwaggasrand, Lotus Gardens, Evergreen Pretoria market, Danville and Proclamation Hill.

Police also urged motorists not to leave their valuables visible in their cars as that may attract criminals.

“Residents must always report crime to the police for them to identify crime hotspots.”

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

