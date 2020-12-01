Two arrested following robbery at Fidelity offices, cash recovered

Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cash heist at a Fidelity guard base in Pretoria on 21 November.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, a joint operation resulted in the arrest of two men in connection with business robbery allegations at the Fidelity offices in Hercules.

“A group of armed men, dressed in what appeared to [be Fidelity] uniform and balaclavas, entered the premises and held the guards at gunpoint and assaulted some employees before robbing them of an undisclosed amount of money,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said shortly after the incident.

The two men, aged 45 and 49, were arrested on Monday morning.

“Police recovered an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.”

The investigation continues. More arrests are expected.

