Crime 1.12.2020 11:33 am

Taxi driver hijacked by passengers

Doreen Mokgolo
Taxi driver hijacked by passengers

Picture: iStock

‘He stopped his vehicle and one of the men took out a pistol and pointed it at him.’

Kwa-Thema – Police are investigating a case of hijacking after a man was robbed of his vehicle on Saturday evening.

The incident happened after the driver picked up two male passengers in his taxi, a 1995 White Toyota Corolla, at the Duduza Taxi Rank at 7.55pm.

Springs SAPS spokesperson Capt Johannes Ramphora said the victim drove down Thema Road towards Reedville and Springs.

“The passengers instructed the driver to drop them off at the intersection of Thema Road and Habedi Street.

“He stopped his vehicle and one of the men took out a pistol and pointed it at him.

“They instructed him to get out of the vehicle and they drove off towards Savemore.

“No shots were fired and the victim had cash and two cellphones in the vehicle,” he said.

No arrests have been made and Ramphora urged anyone with information to come forward or call the police on 08600 10111.

This article was republished from African Reporter with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’

Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees

Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash

World Biden names all-female senior communications team


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition