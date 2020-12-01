Taxi driver hijacked by passengers

Kwa-Thema – Police are investigating a case of hijacking after a man was robbed of his vehicle on Saturday evening.

The incident happened after the driver picked up two male passengers in his taxi, a 1995 White Toyota Corolla, at the Duduza Taxi Rank at 7.55pm.

Springs SAPS spokesperson Capt Johannes Ramphora said the victim drove down Thema Road towards Reedville and Springs.

“The passengers instructed the driver to drop them off at the intersection of Thema Road and Habedi Street.

“He stopped his vehicle and one of the men took out a pistol and pointed it at him.

“They instructed him to get out of the vehicle and they drove off towards Savemore.

“No shots were fired and the victim had cash and two cellphones in the vehicle,” he said.

No arrests have been made and Ramphora urged anyone with information to come forward or call the police on 08600 10111.

This article was republished from African Reporter with permission

