Spate of attacks on plots north of Pretoria raises concern

Seven attacks, including three rape incidents, were reported in a smallholding area north of Pretoria in a matter of five hours.

“A week ago our one dog was poisoned and died, we were wondered if we were being targeted,” Wanda Olivier, a Honingnestkrans resident, said. “Thank goodness we are okay and our worker, too.”

On Sunday evening, Olivier’s worker, who declined to be named in order to protect his family, was one of seven victims in the area. The worker was allegedly overpowered and robbed at gunpoint for his valuables at about 7.50pm.

Olivier said that after the incident, she told the worker to be vigilant as one of their dogs was poisoned the previous week. Olivier said when her dogs started barking on Sunday night, she immediately turned off the television volume.

The usually quiet dogs were barking frantically and ran up and down on the stoep where they sleep at night.

“When the dogs started growling, I knew we had trouble,” Oliver said. “The next moment, the worker came running towards the house and shouted he was attacked.”

Olivier said when they phoned the police to report the attack, they were notified the police sector vehicle was already out on another incident and would attend to them afterwards.

An anonymous source said they have reason to believe there is a gang operating in the area. A group of two to three unknown men, wearing backpacks, were allegedly seen.

The incidents that evening all happened within a 20km radius on the smallholdings, between 7pm and midnight.

A minor child was allegedly raped in front of her father during an attack that night. According to the source the worker, his wife and child were on their way to their rooms when they were attacked.

The attackers allegedly assaulted the father before raping the minor child in front of the father.

A mother and daughter were allegedly raped by attackers matching the description of the attackers that night.

Police would not comment on any of the reported incidents by the time of going to print.

