Free State rape suspect dies after angry mob attacks him

A Free State man accused of rape died after an angry mob of people attacked him on Sunday.

Police found him in the early hours of the morning and he had several bruises, burnt legs and multiple stab wounds.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, the man was attacked in Petsan, near Reitz, after the mob of people accused him of raping a woman known to them.

“The police were summoned to the scene where the angry community failed to cooperate with the authorities. But finally, the [man] was rushed to a local hospital where he died on arrival,” Mbambo added.

No one has been arrested and a murder case has been registered for further investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned acts of mob justice.

Motswenyane said crimes against women and children would not be tolerated, adding that “anyone accused of such heinous crimes will face the might of the law”.

