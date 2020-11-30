Seven guns, ammunition, drugs and dagga seized in Western Cape

Western Cape police operations over the weekend led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, drugs and dagga.

It also culminated in the arrests of the suspects found in possession of the illegal items.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the weekend crime prevention operations led to the recovery of seven firearms and a home-made gun and ammunition.

Potelwa said officers from Cloetesville, in the Cape Winelands, were on patrol when they stopped two men in Primrose Street on Friday.

“The pair fled upon seeing the police. They were chased and caught. In their possession, police found two 9mm firearms, with serial numbers filed off, a home-made firearm and ammunition.

“The suspects, aged 26 and 28, were subsequently arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Meanwhile, members of the Boland K-9 assisted Darling police and followed vital information on Saturday in Grey Street and seized a 9mm Vector Parabellum, with nine rounds of ammunition, believed to have been stolen in Cambridge in the Eastern Cape in 2019.

“Police also recovered significant quantities of dagga and crystal meth. A 25-year-old suspect, with links to gangs, was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and drugs,” said Potelwa.

On Friday, the Elsies River crime prevention unit responded to information about drug dealing in Leonsdale, where they arrested a 53-year-old suspect in possession of 154 parcels of dagga, weighing 23.5kg.

In Gugulethu, the Provincial Integrated Team, together with crime intelligence officials, raided a house, where they seized a stolen vehicle and arrested a 59-year-old suspect.

The vehicle was stolen in Lansdowne and some of its parts were already stripped.

“Two firearms were seized in Kraaifontein and Parow and two suspects were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms in similar operations between Friday and Saturday.

“Efforts made by members are applauded as they, without fail, venture out to create safety in communities,” said Potelwa.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in various courts on Monday.

