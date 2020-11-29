24 alleged drunk drivers caught in Ekurhuleni

Twenty-four alleged drunk drivers spent Saturday night behind bars after being arrested in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.

The motorists were caught in the Kempton Park area during a drunk-driving operation. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Kobeli Mokheseng said the OR Tambo International Airport precinct officers arrested 24 intoxicated drivers at a roadblock.

“During the set-up, all government-stipulated Covid-19 protocols were applied. The intersection of CR Swart and Pretoria was flooded with EMPD members between 18:00 and 03:00, where 22 male drivers and two female motorists failed the onsite sobriety test after portable breathalysers were used.

“The lawbreakers were arrested for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol, with possible reckless and negligent driving. [They] were taken to the Kempton Park police station after blood was drawn from their arms by a professional medical practitioner,” said Mokheseng.

They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon. News24

