Police welcome arrest of 2 over officer’s murder in holding cells

The suspects will appear in Mutale magistrate court on Tuesday 01 December 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has welcomed the arrest of two suspects within 72 hours after they allegedly killed a 57-year-old police Warrant Officer, Mmbulaheni Ronald Mulanduli in the cells of Mutale police station on Friday 27 November.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo the two were traced when the primary suspect was taken to a  traditional healer at one of the villages under Mutale policing area by his uncle.

Both were arrested and the police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the keys, and some of the money that was stolen.

“The uncle will face a charge of defeating the ends of justice,” said Mojapelo.

“The suspect aged 22 will, in addition to the rape, kidnapping, and violation of a protection order he was initially arrested on, face charges of murder, escaping from lawful custody and robbery.”

At the time of his arrest on Friday, he was out on R4000.00 bail for car hijacking he allegedly committed in January this year.

