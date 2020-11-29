KZN police officer shot, vehicle hijacked

A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) was attacked in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning and a police vehicle was stolen.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi has condemned the attack on the police officer at Ezibayeni.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “This morning at 08:00, a police officer stationed at Ezibayeni was on duty conducting investigations in the area. While he was at Tebha area, three unknown men emerged from the bushes and opened fire at him.

“He managed to get out the vehicle and retaliated. The suspects hijacked the police vehicle, which contained his rifle before fleeing the scene. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects also hijacked a second vehicle that was in the vicinity. The state vehicle was found abandoned at Wela Bridge. Charges of attempted murder and carjacking are currently being investigated.”

Khombinkosi said: “Criminals must realise that an attack on a police officer is an attack to the nation. We have initiated our 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects who were responsible for this callous attack. We wish the injured police officer a speedy recovery.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

