Ex-ANC KZN regional chair arrested for attempted murder following squabble over sanitising

Arthur Zwane, who was the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Emalahleni Region, was arrested for alleged attempted murder following a squabble with a security guard over sanitising.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said the attempted murder incident occurred at a hardware shop in Osizweni, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday at around 2 pm.

“Three men arrived at the hardware shop and they were met by a security guard at the gate who requested them to sanitise as per Disaster Management Act.

“They were uncooperative and refused to sanitise. A fight started amongst them as a result and the complainant struck one suspect with a pick handle. The complainant was shot and injured by the suspect. He was rushed to the Madadeni hospital and he was admitted. The three suspects then drove away from the scene and were later traced at Newcastle Medi-Clinic and were arrested. A 9mm firearm with 8 rounds of ammunition was seized,” Naicker said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

