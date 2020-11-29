Cops arrest one of North West’s ‘most wanted’ after business robbery

One of North West’s “most wanted” suspects has appeared in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on business robbery charges.

Golaotsemang Christopher Lobelo, 35, was arrested on Wednesday at Khibitswane village after the investigation team received a tip-off.

Lobelo and four accomplices allegedly gained entry into a tuck shop at Morokweng village on Friday 20 November.

“The owner and his wife, who were sleeping, woke up and the husband, aged 33, went to investigate. The suspects, who were found inside the shop, pointed the husband with a firearm and instructed him to leave before assaulting and shooting him in the leg,” police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

The woman, 30, locked herself in the bedroom but the attackers forced their way in and overpowered her. They allegedly took the keys of a silver Chevrolet, which they used to flee the scene with stolen items, including electrical equipment, groceries and cash.

“Following the arrest, the accused was positively linked with more house and business robbery cases allegedly committed in and around Taung, Pudimoe and Klerksdorp,” Myburgh said.

The accused has been remanded in custody. He will next appear in court on Thursday.

