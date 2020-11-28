North West man handed 15 years for killing girlfriend

Buti George Lebitsa,43, was sentenced this week after the court found he had murdered his girlfriend after a fight at their Delareyville home, said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

“The court heard that on Sunday 29 September 2019, Lebitsa and his girlfriend, Thembi Betty Lobakaeng, 32, had an argument at their shack at Senthumule Extension 8, Delareyville.

Lebitsa was seen leaving their home the following morning,” Myburgh said.

Neighbours later found Lobakaeng’s body on her bed. She had suffered injuries and was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Lebitsa was arrested a day later.

“Bail was successfully opposed, thus, Lebitsa has been in custody since his arrest,” Myburgh said.

