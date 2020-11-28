Five arrested for post office robbery, murder

Five suspects, aged between 23 and 43, believed to be behind the armed business robbery that took place on 18 November at the Post Office in Atteridgeville have been arrested.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the five were all arrested on Thursday in different parts of Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

On the day of the robbery, five men, two of them clad in post office staff uniform, entered the post offices and held staff and clients at gunpoint.

They took an undisclosed amount of money.

She said it was reported at the time that members of the public outside the post office tried to apprehend the fleeing suspects, which was when a 41-year-old man was shot.

The victim later died in hospital.

However, Peters said police investigations found that the staff uniforms were obtained from a 35-year-old post office employee, who was one of the arrested suspects.

Police seized post office uniforms as well as a vehicle suspected of having been used during the robbery.

She said further investigations would continue as police envisage to establish a possible link between the suspects and other crimes.

The men are expected to appear before court in due course on charges of business robbery and murder.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major General Patricia Rampota commended the arrests by the multi-disciplinary task team.

